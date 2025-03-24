Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason

Tari Eason News: Sees just 15 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Eason finished Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes.

Eason's workload was disappointing from a fantasy perspective. The Rockets used an eight-man rotation Sunday, with Jabari Smith logging 17 minutes and Steven Adams getting 23 minutes off the bench. This will likely end up being an outlier in what's been a strong season for Eason -- on a per-game basis, Eason has produced fifth-round value in nine-category formats.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
