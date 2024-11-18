Tari Eason News: Sees just 18 minutes

Eason ended with four points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 win over the Bulls.

With the Rockets running away with this game early, there was a lot of garbage time in this game and that didn't help Eason on Sunday with Houston going deep into their bench. Despite this muted performance, Eason has been solid in November with averages of 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals.