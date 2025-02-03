Tari Eason News: Shines on both ends in start

Eason posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.

Eason got his first starting nod of the year Monday, replacing Steven Adams in the starting five with Alperen Sengun (calf) sidelined. Eason showcased strong two-way play, notching a team-high trio of blocks while finishing as one of six Rockets in double figures in scoring. Eason matched a season-high mark in blocks while posting his 20th outing with 10 or more points.