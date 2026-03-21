Tari Eason News: Shooting woes continue
Eason ended with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-122 victory over Miami.
Eason continues to work through one of the worst shooting slumps in recent memory. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has shot a disastrous 29.7 percent from the field, during which time he has been outside the top 300 in standard leagues. At this point, managers are better off streaming his spot, despite the fact that he should figure things out at some point.
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