Tari Eason News: Starting Friday

Eason is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Eason was sidelined for two of the Rockets' last three games prior to the All-Star break due to lower leg discomfort, but he has been cleared to play Friday. The 2022 first-round pick has averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game over his last four starts.