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Tari Eason News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:54pm

Eason will start Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Eason and Reed Sheppard will slide back into the starting lineup, while Josh Okogie heads to the bench. As a starter this season (34 games), Eason averaged 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.4 minutes.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
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