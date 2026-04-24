Tari Eason News: Starting Friday

Eason will start Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Eason and Reed Sheppard will slide back into the starting lineup, while Josh Okogie heads to the bench. As a starter this season (34 games), Eason averaged 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.4 minutes.