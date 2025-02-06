Fantasy Basketball
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Eason will start in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The 23-year-old will supplant Aaron Holiday in the starting five after missing Tuesday's loss to the Nets due to lower left leg injury management. Over his last five outings (one start), Eason has averaged 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks across 27.6 minutes per contest.

