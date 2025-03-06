Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:01pm

Eason will start in Thursday's game against New Orleans, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Jabari Smith will slide to the bench in favor of Eason, who has come off the bench in each of his last two appearances. The 23-year-old forward has started in six outings during the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across 30.8 minutes per contest.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now