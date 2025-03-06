Tari Eason News: Starting Thursday

Eason will start in Thursday's game against New Orleans, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Jabari Smith will slide to the bench in favor of Eason, who has come off the bench in each of his last two appearances. The 23-year-old forward has started in six outings during the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across 30.8 minutes per contest.