Tari Eason

Tari Eason News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Eason is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dillon Brooks (rest) and Jabari Smith (groin) won't play Wednesday, allowing Eason to join the starting five for the 16th time this season. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as a starter in 2024-25.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets

