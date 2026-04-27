Tari Eason News: Strong overall effort in Game 4 win

Eason supplied 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 20 points and five steals were both career playoff highs for the fourth-year forward, as he started his second straight game in place of Kevin Durant (ankle). Eason is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 boards, 3.0 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.5 threes through four contests to begin the postseason, and the Rockets will likely need another strong performance from him in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Los Angeles if they're going to avoid elimination.