Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Struggles in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Eason posted five points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Thunder.

Steven Adams supplanted Eason in the starting lineup Friday, which translated into a significant decrease in the latter's productivity. Eason has averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in 22.2 minutes over his last seven games off the bench. Through his last nine outings as a starter, however, the 2022 first-rounder has averaged 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now