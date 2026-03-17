Tari Eason headshot

Tari Eason News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:29am

Eason closed Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers with five points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Eason saw plenty of usage in this contest and had a decent line apart from his woeful shooting. He's in the midst of a difficult stretch for Houston, posting averages of 5.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes across his last seven appearances.

Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tari Eason See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Lineups, Injury Report & Game Count
Author Image
Adam King
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago