Tari Eason News: Struggles with shot

Eason closed Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers with five points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Eason saw plenty of usage in this contest and had a decent line apart from his woeful shooting. He's in the midst of a difficult stretch for Houston, posting averages of 5.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes across his last seven appearances.