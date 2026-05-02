Tari Eason News: Struggles with shot in Game 6

Eason contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Eason had trouble finding the bottom of the net in Game 6, although, to be fair, it was a common theme for the other members of the starting lineup as well. With Houston eliminated from postseason play, the 24-year-old will now turn his attention toward restricted free agency. Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 25.8 minutes per game during the 2025-26 campaign. However, he logged only 60 games. With 139 appearances combined in the last three seasons, Eason will need to prove he can stay healthy. While the 2022 No. 17 overall pick should continue to hold a stable role in the rotation with the Rockets, assuming he re-signs, the lack of consistency is something fantasy managers will need to consider moving ahead.