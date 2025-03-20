Tari Eason News: Tallies five swipes in win

Eason posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and five steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Magic.

Eason made his seventh straight Wednesday and is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.9 minutes over that span. Only Haws guard Dyson Daniels (3.0) averages more than Eason's 1.9 steals per contest this season.