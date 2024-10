Eason ended Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 13 minutes.

Eason was quiet in the loss, a worrying sign for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. On a roster laden with upside, Eason simply doesn't have a clear path to minutes. Despite a fantasy-friendly game, he is not someone who needs to be rostered in all spots.