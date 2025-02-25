Tari Eason News: Will start Tuesday

Eason (leg) will be in the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After sitting out in Saturday's game against Utah, Eason will start in his return and supplant Jabari Smith from the first unit. Over five games as a starter this season, Eason has averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes, offering him enhanced fantasy appeal.