Tarik Biberovic News: Set for first NBA season

The Mavericks signed Biberovic to a contract earlier this offseason, according to ESPN.com.

The move helped complete the trade that sent Santi Aldama and Marcus Sasser to Dallas earlier this summer. Biberovic, 25, is ready to join the NBA after spending the last eight years of his career playing professionally in Turkey. He was a second-round pick by the Grizzlies back in 2023, and Biberovic will have a chance to compete for a reserve role in the Mavs' crowded frontcourt during training camp this fall.