Milwaukee labeled Prince as out indefinitely after he underwent surgery Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck. Approximately six weeks later, the Bucks haven't yet offered a more official timeline for Prince's return, but the team's decision to apply for a DPE implies that he's effectively being viewed as out for the season. Ultimately, an NBA-designated physician would need to concur with the Bucks' assessment that Prince is unlikely to return before June 15 in order for Milwaukee to be granted a DPE, which would enable to the team to sign a player to a one-year deal worth about $1.7 million -- half of Prince's salary -- or less. Before being shut down after undergoing surgery, Prince had appeared in the Bucks' first eight games of the season and averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest.