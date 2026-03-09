Taurean Prince Injury: Could return Tuesday
Prince (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The Bucks had previously hinted that Prince may not be able to return for the remainder of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. However, Prince's questionable tag for Tuesday says otherwise, as it appears he's excelled in his rehab and is nearing a return to game action. If the veteran forward is cleared to play Tuesday, expect Milwaukee to deploy him with caution off the bench after not playing since Nov. 4 against Toronto.
