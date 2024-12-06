Taurean Prince Injury: Doesn't return Friday vs. Celtics

Prince (illness) did not return to Friday's 111-105 loss to the Celtics and finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block over nine minutes.

Prince came into Friday's contest as questionable due to an illness. He was able to suit up and was in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he did not return for the second half as Gary Trent entered the starting five for the final two quarters of the game. Prince will have one day's rest before the Bucks' next game against the Nets on Sunday.