Taurean Prince Injury: Downgraded to questionable Friday

Prince has been downgraded from probable with right patella tendinopathy to questionable due to a non-COVID illness. If the 30-year-old forward is sidelined, Gary Trent and Andre Jackson are candidates for an increased role. Across his last five outings, Prince averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 65.0 percent from beyond the arc across 25.2 minutes per contest.