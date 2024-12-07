Taurean Prince Injury: Likely to play Sunday vs. Brooklyn

Prince (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Prince was forced to leave Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Celtics early due to an illness, but it appears as though he is on track to play Sunday. Prince had scored in double digits in five of the Bucks' six games prior to Friday's contest, and over that span he averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 25.5 minutes per game.