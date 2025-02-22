Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince Injury: Probable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Prince (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Prince didn't play against the Wizards on Friday due to a left ankle sprain. He was listed as probable for that contest, so his injury tag for Sunday's game by no means guarantees that he will suit up. Prince averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now