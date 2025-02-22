Taurean Prince Injury: Probable to play Sunday

Prince (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Prince didn't play against the Wizards on Friday due to a left ankle sprain. He was listed as probable for that contest, so his injury tag for Sunday's game by no means guarantees that he will suit up. Prince averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.