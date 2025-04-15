Taurean Prince News: Available to play

Prince (knee), who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Detroit, is expected to be available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Prince has played a key role for the Bucks this season and is expected to retain his starting spot in the backcourt next to Ryan Rollins. Across 80 appearances in the regular season, Prince averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per contest.