Taurean Prince News: Contributed 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Prince supplied 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Prnice enjoyed a very accurate night with a diverse line while Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo lit up the scoreboard. He's off to one of his best starts of his nine-year career, and is on pace to have his best rebounding average since 2019.

