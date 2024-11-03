Taurean Prince News: Contributes 16 points in loss

Prince supplied 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Prince enjoyed a very accurate night with a diverse line while Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo lit up the scoreboard. Prince is off to one of his best starts of his nine-year career, and he is on pace to have his best rebounding average since 2019, with a 5.3 per game total to start this season.