Taurean Prince News: Efficient in loss Saturday

Prince had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 loss to the Clippers.

Prince recorded 14-plus points for the first time since Dec. 3, and he has reached double figures just four times in that 24-game span. The veteran forward also logged his highest mark in playing time and rebounds since Nov. 13. Over his last five outings, Prince has averaged 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.