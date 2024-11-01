Fantasy Basketball
Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Four steals vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Prince ended with five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Prince was responsible for four of the Bucks' 10 steals Thursday, but he didn't make much of a dent on the box score otherwise. Even with Damian Lillard's shooting struggles, Prince isn't expected to see heavy usage on offense alongside Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
