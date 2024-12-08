Fantasy Basketball
Taurean Prince News: Good to go

Published on December 8, 2024

Prince (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

As expected, Prince has been upgraded from probable to available. He played only nine minutes during Friday's loss to the Celtics before being ruled out due to the illness. However, he'd scored in double figures in four of his previous five appearances before that game, averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.5 minutes per game.

