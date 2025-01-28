Taurean Prince News: Hands out eight assists

Prince finished with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 125-110 win over Utah.

Prince matched his career-best mark of eight assists in the win. While not the most exciting fantasy option in Milwaukee due to a low usage rate, Prince is trending up over his last five games with averages of 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assist, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.