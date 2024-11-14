Taurean Prince News: Hauls in season-high 10 rebounds

Prince recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Prince's season-high 10 rebounds helped him post his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Prince has been one of the most efficient outside shooters this season, converting 53.2 percent of his 3.9 three-point attempts per contest through his first 12 appearances.