Taurean Prince News: Hits for 19 in loss

Prince produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran forward delivered his best scoring performance since he dropped 23 points in Charlotte on Nov. 16, while his eight boards represented his best showing on the glass since Nov. 13. Prince could be playing for his starting job right now -- with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) unavailable, Kyle Kuzma has started the last two games, but one of Prince or Kuzma will likely head to the bench once Antetokounmpo gets healthy. Prince has scored in double digits in seven of the last 12 games, averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 threes over that stretch in 27.6 minutes a contest.