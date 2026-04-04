Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Leads Bucks in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Prince amassed 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-101 loss to the Celtics.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter (knee), Ryan Rollins (hip) and other Milwaukee players unavailable, Prince wound up being the leading scorer for the shorthanded squad as he tied his season high in points. The veteran wing has scored in double digits in three of his last five games, all with the second unit, and Prince is averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals in 28.0 minutes during that span.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
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