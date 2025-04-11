Taurean Prince News: Muted performance in win

Prince recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 victory over the Pelicans.

The Bucks spread the minutes around in this contest, presumably to keep the team fresh for the playoffs. Prince remains strictly a deep-league fantasy asset, posting averages of 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 29.1 minutes per contest.