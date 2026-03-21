Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Offers little despite start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Prince contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.

Prince was given the starting nod for just the second time this season, highlighting just how desperate things are in Milwaukee at the moment. Having played seven games since returning from injury, Prince has offered very little on paper. In 18.3 minutes per game during that time, he has averaged just 6.1 points and 1.6 three-pointers.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
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