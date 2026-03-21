Taurean Prince News: Offers little despite start
Prince contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Suns.
Prince was given the starting nod for just the second time this season, highlighting just how desperate things are in Milwaukee at the moment. Having played seven games since returning from injury, Prince has offered very little on paper. In 18.3 minutes per game during that time, he has averaged just 6.1 points and 1.6 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 219 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2524 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1237 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1138 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 940 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More