Taurean Prince News: Plays well in win
Prince notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 win over the Pacers.
This was a positive step for Prince as he continues to shake off the rust. He had been held scoreless in two of his previous three contests since returning to action March 10. If his minutes continue to trend up, Prince will soon find himself on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.
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