Taurean Prince News: Posts solid line

Prince contributed 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 win over the Suns.

After scoring a combined 10 points in his previous two outings, Prince put together a solid all-around line in the win. He's doing enough to warrant a stream in deeper formats, posting averages of 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 53.3 percent shooting from the field over his last seven outings.