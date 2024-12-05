Fantasy Basketball
Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Prince (quadriceps) is probable for Friday's game against Boston.

Prince played through his quadriceps injury Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Pistons and put up 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 25 minutes. Prince has played and started in every game this season, and it appears that he will most likely play in Friday's game as well. However, in the event he misses time, expect Gary Trent and Andre Jackson to see extended minutes.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
