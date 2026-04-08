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Taurean Prince News: Puts up 16 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Prince notched 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Nets.

Prince needed 15 shots to score 16 points, but he continued his strong play and has now surpassed the 15-point mark in three games in a row, as well as in five of the Bucks' last seven. Prince is one of several role players who are benefiting from an uptick in playing time in the final days of the regular season. Over that aforementioned seven-game stretch, Prince is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
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