Taurean Prince News: Quiet in tournament victory

Prince chipped in six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Thunder.

Prince delivered a muted effort once again, continuing his modest start to the season. Despite shooting a career-best 51.6 percent from the three-point line, Prince is averaging just 7.8 points and 1.9 three-pointers per game. Although it appears he is locked in as a starter for the time being, his production typically tells another story.