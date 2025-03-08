Taurean Prince News: Scores 13 points in loss Saturday

Prince recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to Orlando.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, combining for 63 points in this two-point loss. Still, Prince made his presence felt in this game, mainly due to his outside shooting. This was the first time he surpassed the 10-point mark since Feb. 20, but with double-digit points just three times since the end of the All-Star break, it's hard to trust Prince as a reliable fantasy option in most formats.