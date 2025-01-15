Taurean Prince News: Scores nine points

Prince ended Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

Prince is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, but he's a low-usage player and doesn't have a ton of upside. In 31 starts this season, Prince holds averages of 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.