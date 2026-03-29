Taurean Prince News: Season-best effort Sunday

Prince produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Clippers.

It was easily Prince's finest effort since coming back from midseason neck surgery and perhaps of the entire season, as the 18 points and eight dimes were both season bests. The Bucks were missing each of Ryan Rollins (hip), Kevin Porter (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Myles Turner (knee) on Sunday, so Prince's usage is going to take a hit once some of those names re-enter the fold.