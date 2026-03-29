Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Season-best effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Prince produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Clippers.

It was easily Prince's finest effort since coming back from midseason neck surgery and perhaps of the entire season, as the 18 points and eight dimes were both season bests. The Bucks were missing each of Ryan Rollins (hip), Kevin Porter (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist) and Myles Turner (knee) on Sunday, so Prince's usage is going to take a hit once some of those names re-enter the fold.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
48 days ago