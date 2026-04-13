Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Sees 32 minutes in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Prince amassed 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-106 loss to the 76ers.

A neck injury robbed Prince of a huge chunk of the season, limiting him to 26 regular-season contests. He averaged 23.5 minutes per game to go with 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 45.0 percent shooting from the field. Prince holds a $3.82 million player option for 2026-27.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
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