Taurean Prince News: Sees just 19 minutes
Prince registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Prince has seen a reduced role through the opening two games of this series. He's averaging 19.5 minutes per contest with 3.0 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers on a combined 2-of-5 shooting from the field. At Prince's expense, the Bucks have been relying heavily on Bobby Portis and Gary Trent in the second unit.
