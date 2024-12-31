Taurean Prince News: Serviceable two-way effort

Prince finished Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Pacers with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes.

Prince managed to produce on both ends of the floor, tallying multiple steals for just the fifth time this season. Having started for the first two months, Prince has since shifted to the bench, limiting his opportunities. He has scored single digits in 10 consecutive games, serving as more of a depth piece than a key contributor.