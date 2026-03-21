Taurean Prince News: Starting Saturday
Prince is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Prince will make his second start of the season, stepping in to replace AJ Green. In his only appearance as a starter, Prince posted eight points, two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes.
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