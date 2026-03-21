Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Prince is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Prince will make his second start of the season, stepping in to replace AJ Green. In his only appearance as a starter, Prince posted eight points, two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
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