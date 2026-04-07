Taurean Prince News: Starting Tuesday
Prince will start Tuesday's game against the Nets.
With Ryan Rollins (hip) joining an extensive list of Bucks players on the inactive list, Prince will get the starting nod in the front end of this back-to-back. The veteran forward has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per contest across three starts this season.
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