Taurean Prince News: Struggles in return

Prince produced zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

This was Prince's first action since he underwent surgery back on Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck, and he understandably had some rust. Prince does have a solid path to minutes in Milwaukee, making him worth monitoring in deeper leagues as he ramps up.