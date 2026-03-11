Taurean Prince headshot

Taurean Prince News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Prince produced zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

This was Prince's first action since he underwent surgery back on Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck, and he understandably had some rust. Prince does have a solid path to minutes in Milwaukee, making him worth monitoring in deeper leagues as he ramps up.

Taurean Prince
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago