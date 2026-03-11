Taurean Prince News: Struggles in return
Prince produced zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.
This was Prince's first action since he underwent surgery back on Nov. 13 to address a herniated disc in his neck, and he understandably had some rust. Prince does have a solid path to minutes in Milwaukee, making him worth monitoring in deeper leagues as he ramps up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 29 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1227 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1128 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 930 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taurean Prince See More