Taurean Prince News: Team-high 23 points vs. Charlotte
Prince registered 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.
Prince's 23 points Saturday were the most on the Bucks and were also a season-high for the ninth-year forward out of Baylor. His scoring output next to Giannis Antetokounmpo (22) and Bobby Portis (21) was needed as Damian Lillard was ruled out for a third straight game due to a concussion. Since Nov. 1, Prince has averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29.8 minutes per game.
